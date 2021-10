Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says international trade with Mexico is good for both South Texas and the state as a whole. Hegar toured the Anzalduas International Bridge in Hidalgo County yesterday. The bridge is about to undergo a significant expansion that will turn it into a full-service cargo port. The state will contribute about 22-million of the project’s estimated 50-million-dollar cost. Bids for the project should go out early next year.