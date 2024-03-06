State Conservators Appointed To Oversee, Direct IDEA Public Schools

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two state conservators are being appointed to oversee IDEA Public Schools as part of a settlement reached related to an investigation into improper spending.

The Texas Education Agency announced the move Wednesday, saying the conservators will replace the state monitor, and will have the authority to oversee and direct the actions and activities of the school district.

In a statement, IDEA Public Schools acknowledged the settlement with the TEA and the U.S. Department of Education to “resolve compliance issues” found in the 2021 internal investigation. IDEA also acknowledged a lack of emphasis on ensuring district funds were properly administered during a period of rapid growth.

The internal audit found that top administrators were improperly using district resources and spending public money on luxurious personal items. IDEA also stated it will return $28.7 million of public funds to the Department of Education.