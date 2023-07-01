NATIONAL

State Department Says Biden Partially To Blame For Afghanistan Failures

jsalinasBy 61 views
0
FILE - President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A new State Department report blames both President Biden and former President Trump for the mission failure leading up to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It found the decisions of both administrations “posed significant challenges” for the State Department as it attempted to maintain a diplomatic and assistance presence in Kabul.

The report concluded that some choices made by President Biden “compounded the difficulties” diplomats faced in Afghanistan, including the hasty military withdrawal.

Suspected Gunman Tn Texas Shooting That Killed 5 Neighbors Indicted On Capital Murder Charge

Previous article

SpaceX Launches ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL