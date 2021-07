The U.S. State Department has issued a “do not travel” advisory for the state of Tamualipas due to an increase in violent organized crime activity.

The advisory follows the shootings two weekends ago in Reynosa that killed 15 people – most of them innocent civilians.

The advisory states that random gun battles, carjackings, kidnappings, and robberies are common in Tamaulipas, where armed groups patrol highways and target passenger buses and private vehicles.