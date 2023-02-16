LOCALTRENDING

State Disaster Funds Coming To Help Valley Cities Repair Flood-Damaged Infrastructure

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A dozen Valley cities along with Hidalgo County are getting a financial shot in the arm to assist in their ongoing recovery from the flood damage caused by the historic storm that struck in June 2018.

The Texas General Land Office is allocating $12.5 million from its disaster recovery fund to help repair damaged infrastructure. Hidalgo County, 8 cities in Hidalgo County, and 3 cities in Cameron County are getting about $1 million each to upgrade streets, sewer systems, and flood control and drainage infrastructure. Palmview was allocated about $500,000.

The historic rainfall that came in June 2018 did major damage to public infrastructure in Hidalgo and Cameron counties, as well as to thousands of homes and businesses.

