State Education Commissioner Warns About Slumping STAAR Test Scores

The STAAR results will be available next week, and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says it’s not going to be pretty.

Morath says the number of students who are significantly below grade level is higher than we’ve ever seen it before. He blames the slumping test scores on the pandemic. Just about everybody slammed Morath for having the STAAR test this year, when schools were closed and kids were learning from home.

The state legislature passed a bill that allows students who fail STAAR in grades three-though-eight to still advance to the next grade.