The idea of imposing a fee on the owners of electric cars to make up for gasoline taxes they don’t pay is gaining widespread support in Texas.

A nonprofit called Texans for Toll-Free Highways is proposing a 200-dollar fee to be tacked onto electric car registration. That’s about how much the average driver pays in gas taxes every year.

Spokesperson Terri Hall says the drivers of gasoline and diesel cars subsidize a free ride for EVs on public roads.