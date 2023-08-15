State, Federal Monies To Fund Mid Valley Airport Improvements

Major improvements are coming to Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco, thanks in part to a $5 million appropriation from the Texas Legislature this session.

The $5 million allocation will be used to expand the airport hangar that lawmakers say will support law enforcement and emergency management personnel. The goal is to improve response times to major emergencies.

In addition, $750,000 will fund needed drainage improvements on the airport property. That money comes from the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan.