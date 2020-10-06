State Funds Available To School Districts Offering In-Classroom Learning

State funds are available for Texas school districts offering in-classroom learning. On Monday, Community Impact reported that on October 1st the Texas Education Agency said districts involved in classroom learning are guaranteed to receive anticipated funding through the first half of the 2020-21 academic year.

The funds are guaranteed regardless of enrollment in classroom learning. The report says the funding is part of a special emergency program already in place due to the COVID-19 emergency, which the TEA is extending for an additional six months.