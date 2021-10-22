State Gives Fourth Update About Operation Lone Star

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, shakes a National Guard member's hand after speaking during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, shakes a National Guard member's hand after speaking during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Armed groups from the other side of the border are apparently taunting and firing weapons at Texas National Guard troops in South Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said yesterday that heavily armed groups wearing body armor are apparently trying to provoke troops stationed along the border as part of Operation Lone Star. Texas Rangers are investigating an incident from last week where two shots were fired at troops stationed in Starr County. DPS officials say more resources are being sent to areas seeing increased cross-border activity, while the Texas National Guard has plans to send more troops to the southwest portion of the border to help with the operation.