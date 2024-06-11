TEXAS

State GOP Takes Steps To Ensure Conservative Loyalty

The state Republican Party is taking steps to make sure its elected officials stick with conservative policies and party unity. At the state convention last month, the Texas GOP approved two significant changes to the rules.

The first would limit voting in Republican primaries to Republican voters. The other would keep candidates off the primary ballot for two-years after being censured by the state party.

Some observers both inside and outside the party are wondering whether the GOP can make the changes without legislative action.

