State Health Officials Confirm 2 More Fungal Meningitis Deaths

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The fungal meningitis outbreak linked to two clinics in Matamoros has now claimed six lives. The Texas Department of Health Services says two more people have died from the infection since the last death was reported about a week-and-a-half ago. At least three of the patients were Valley residents – two of them women from Cameron County.

The DSHS currently confirms 9 other cases of fungal meningitis and 15 probable or suspected cases. 140 other people are being monitored for symptoms. All had received an epidural while undergoing cosmetic surgery at two now-closed clinics in Matamoros. Officials suspect the spinal anesthetic was contaminated.

Health officials continue to emphasize that anyone who received an epidural at one of the clinics between January and mid-May needs to see their doctor to get tested, even if they’re not feeling symptoms, since it can take several weeks for symptoms to show up. Those symptoms include fever, headache, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and nausea.