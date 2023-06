Republicans in the state House and Senate are still at odds over the best way to bring property tax relief to Texans. The House plan places a cap on annual property appraisal increases, and benefits both homeowners and business owners.

The Senate plan would give more relief to homeowners by raising the homestead exemption from 40-thousand-dollars to 100-thousand-dollars. Dozens of business groups back the House plan, which is also preferred by Gov. Greg Abbott.