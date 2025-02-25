State House, Senate Likely To Be At Odds Over How To Give Texans Tax Cuts

The Texas Legislature aims to take on the state’s high property taxes in this session, but the House and Senate have different priorities. Both chambers plan to send at least three billion dollars to school districts over the next two years to enable them to lower their tax rates.

The House prefers further reductions in tax rates, along with targeted tax breaks for businesses. The Senate prefers to benefit homeowners by increasing the state’s homestead exemption from 100 thousand dollars to 140-thousand.