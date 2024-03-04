State Investigates Origin Of Panhandle Wildfire

What caused the week-old Smokehouse Creek wildfire in the Panhandle is under investigation. The wildfire north of Amarillo is the largest in state history and is 15 percent contained. It has burned more than a million acres, killed two women and herds of cattle.

Lawyers for Melanie McQuiddy whose home was destroyed by the fire have filed a lawsuit in state court in Hemphill County. The suit against Xcel subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Company claims a downed power pole near the town of Stinnett is at fault.

Power company officials did not comment on the lawsuit but say they are working with investigators. Firefighters from across Texas are continuing to battle at least three other fires in the region.