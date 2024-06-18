State Investigators Hunting For Killer

A ten-thousand dollar reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed two people at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas. This happened over the weekend in the Austin suburb of Round Rock.

More than one-dozen people were shot at the festival. Police say it started during a fight between two groups.

The gunman, identified as a Black male with dreadlocks in his 20s, is still on the run. In a statement, Governor Abbott said that state investigators are on the case.