State Lawmaker Charged After Entering Capitol With Rioters

West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on federal charges Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. The West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself rushing into the building with a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on federal charges Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. The West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself rushing into the building with a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it has charged a Republican West Virginia state lawmaker with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters.

Ken Kohl is a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington. He announced the charge against Del. Derrick Evans during a call Friday in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from at least seven other states traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations that turned violent. But it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters that attacked the U.S. Capitol.