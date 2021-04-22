State Lawmaker Wants To Make It Easier For County Judges To Qualify For Pay Boosts

A Central Texas lawmaker wants to ease the qualifications for county judges to receive an annual salary boost from the state.

GOP State Rep. Terry Wilson of Marble Falls is proposing a reduction in amount of time county judges must spend on judicial duties in order to qualify for the money.

In most Texas counties, the county judges not only supervise the commissioners court, but perform various judicial duties. State law says they must dedicate 40-percent of their time to judicial duties to qualify for the additional money. Wilson is proposing a reduction of that threshold to 18-percent.