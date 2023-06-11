State Lawmakers Approve Money For Colonia Wastewater Projects

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Thousands of rural Hidalgo County residents will be getting sewer service for the very first time through the latest amount of money the Legislature has provided to the Texas Water Development Board.

Lawmakers approved $100 million for the board’s Economically Distressed Areas Program. Almost $25 million has been allocated to the Valley – most of which will fund first-time wastewater infrastructure projects that’ll service rural and low-income residents north of Weslaco, north of Donna, and subdivisions northwest of Mission.

The money, which is in the form of grants and low-interest loans, will be received by the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation, the city of Mission, and the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation in Cameron County