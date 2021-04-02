State Lawmakers Unsure When Expected Federal Pandemic Relief Will Arrive

Lawmakers drawing up the state budget still don’t know when the latest rounds of federal coronavirus relief will be released to Texas.

The state received about 11-billion-dollars in federal funds from the first coronavirus relief bill last year, and all of it has been spent or earmarked.

Relief bills from December and March are expected to send Texas another 45-billion-dollars, including 17-billion for the state, 18-billion for schools, and 10-billion for cities and counties. But it’s not clear when those funds will arrive.