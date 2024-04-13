State Leaders Respond To DPS Crash

Emergency personnel work at the scene after an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Brenham, Texas, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

State and local leaders are responding to Friday’s deliberate and fatal crash into a state DPS building in the town of Brenham by a man driving a stolen 18-wheeler. State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, who is from Brenham, called the crash “a horrific tragedy” and a “heinous act.”

Brenham Mayor Atwood Kenjura thanks law enforcement officers from more harm being done. Authorities say 42-year-old Clenard Parker of Chappell Hill was angry because he was denied a commercial driver’s license. Parker is facing multiple felony charges.

According to law enforcement and Department of Public Safety officials, one person is dead and at least 14 others are injured, including three reported in critical condition.