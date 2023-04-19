State Legislature Advances Bill To Limit Local Regulation Powers

Texas legislators are advancing a couple of bills that would give the state control of local regulations.

A House bill would prohibit city and county regulations that go further than state law in a wide range of areas, such as labor, finance, natural resources, and agriculture.

The bill received initial approval on Tuesday, but must come up before the House again for a final vote.

Supporters say the bill rolls back a confusing mess of local rules that interfere with business and harm the state’s economy. The Texas Senate is considering a similar bill.