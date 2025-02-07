TEXAS

State Legislature Continues Push Against DEI In Texas Universities

jsalinasBy
The Republican-led Texas Legislature is expected to continue the battle it started two years ago against liberal bias at the state’s universities.

In the 2023 session, the Legislature enacted a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion offices, programs, and training. In the current session, the GOP plans to ensure the universities are complying with the ban.

Expected legislation will aim to limit the influence of “woke” professors, crack down on campus antisemitism, and end in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

