State Legislature To Encourage Homebuilding To Bring Costs Down

Texas state legislators are trying to come up with ways to encourage the construction of more homes so as to bring down record high prices. Several bills have been introduced this session with an aim to speed up construction of new houses and apartments.

The bills would allow developers to use less land to build single-family homes, help them get local permits faster, and make it harder for neighborhood groups to block new housing projects. The issue could draw bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans.

