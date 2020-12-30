State Legislature To Take On Redistricting In 2021 Session

(Austin, TX) — When the Texas Legislature meets next month, a major job on the table will be redistricting. The boundaries of the state’s legislative, congressional, and State Board of Education districts are redrawn every ten-years, based on census data. Politicians are able to group voters in a such way as to give them a partisan edge, as long as they don’t discriminate on the basis of race. In 2021, the Republicans will control the process, which will be complicated by partisan wrangling, legal challenges, and the pandemic.