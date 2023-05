A bill that would charge electric car owners a 200-dollar annual fee is on Governor Abbott’s desk. Both the state House and Senate passed Senate Bill 505 unanimously.

State Senator Robert Nichols sponsored the bill and says it would make up for the difference that EV drivers don’t pay in gas taxes. Nichols said “there are concerns about how they contribute to the funding of the roads which they use.”

The fee would go into effect on September 1st if the governor signs the bill into law.