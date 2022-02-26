NATIONAL

State Of The Union: Biden Speech Comes Amid Crises, Setbacks

Danny CastillonBy 5 views
0
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — A president’s State of the Union speech is normally crammed with new proposals. But President Joe Biden is still struggling to make good on agenda items that he outlined when he took office in January 2021. He’ll deliver his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night after being forced to recalibrate his ambitions and confront new crises, most recently the expanding Russian invasion of Ukraine. The speech could provide him with an opportunity to reset after a difficult first year in the White House. Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues. But Biden could also use this one to outline the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine.

 

Ukraine Invasion: What To Know As Russian Forces Target Kyiv

Previous article

GOP Tests Midterm Message Not Focused On Trump Grievances

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL