State Officials Announce COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Texas officials announce the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. This week, Governor Greg Abbott’s office and the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed details on the eventual roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine, which could possibly start sometime next month.

The plan for the release of the vaccine was developed by the DSHS Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. The EVAP plan prioritizes healthcare and frontline workers and community members who are the most vulnerable as well as those who are socially disadvantaged.