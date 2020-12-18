State Officials: May Be Months Before Vaccines Are Available To All Texans

State officials say it may be several months before the coronavirus vaccines are readily available to the general population of Texas. Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday that the distribution of the virus beyond front-line health care workers will likely happen by March. At that time, Abbott said teachers and senior citizens will receive the vaccination.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt said it will probably be several months before the vaccine is available to anybody and everybody who wants it. Until then, state officials say Texans should continue with masks and social distancing.