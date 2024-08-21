State Officials Weigh $54B+ Flood Prevention Plan

State officials are advancing a comprehensive plan to mitigate the effects of future floods in Texas. The Texas Water Development Board approved the 2024 State Flood Plan last Thursday.

The unprecedented plan could cost more than 54-billion-dollars to protect millions of Texans from flooding. The plan calls for early warning systems, enhanced safety at low water crossings, construction and upkeep of dams and bridges, and assistance for rural areas. The flood plan points out that nearly six-million Texans live or work in flood hazard areas.