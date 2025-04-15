State Orders County Jail To Shut Down Due To Dangerous Conditions

State officials are ordering the shutdown of the Liberty County Jail because of longstanding dangerous conditions.

On Friday, state officials gave the jail 15 days to close down or face legal action. All detainees were to be evacuated by noon, but as of Monday, the inmates were still in the jail.

County officials are ordered to move them to other facilities, and anybody arrested in Liberty County has to be taken somewhere other than the jail. The overcrowded jail has reportedly been sending some detainees to Louisiana.