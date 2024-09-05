State Police Arrest Man For Human Smuggling

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is under arrest for trying to smuggle 17 illegal immigrants using a cloned delivery truck.

On August 30th, officers conducted a traffic stop of what they thought was a Lowe’s delivery truck on US-277. The 28-year-old driver who was later identified as Cezanne Megel Patterson of Jackson, Mississippi, gave police permission to search the truck. Troopers found a hidden three-foot-wide compartment in the cargo area.

Inside were four women and 13 men from Columbia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. Some were treated at the scene for dehydration and then placed in the custody of Border Patrol agents. Patterson is charged with smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death.