State Police Use DNA to Solve Decades-Old Austin Murder

Texas State police say a four-decades-old murder of a University of Texas student nurse in Austin is likely solved. Troopers used 43-year-old sexual assault DNA evidence to find a man they say kidnapped, strangled and shot Susan Leigh Wolfe in 1980.

The evidence links 78-year-old Deck Brewer, Jr. to the crime. Brewer was charged on August 14th with murder though he is in custody in Massachusetts on unrelated charges. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.