State Refugee Services Coordinating Agency Sues Feds Over Withheld Funding

The agency that coordinates refugee services in Texas is suing the federal government for “unlawfully” withholding reimbursements.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth, the parent organization for the Texas Office for Refugees, filed suit on Monday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The lawsuit claims the state’s service providers have been deprived of more than 36 million dollars since late January, even though the Trump administration has rescinded a freeze on federal grants.