State Rep. Carl Sherman Is Latest Democrat To Challenge Cruz For Senate

Yet another Democrat is challenging Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2024. State Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Saturday.

Sherman has represented House District 109 since 2018, and he was formerly the mayor of DeSoto.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio are already in the running, and former Nueces County D-A Mark Gonzalez joined the race last Tuesday. Cruz is running for a third term after defeating Beto O’Rourke in 2018.

