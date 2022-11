Texas State Representative James Talarico is filing a bill that seeks to legalize fentanyl testing strips.

The tool used to detect the powerful synthetic opioid is currently classified as drug paraphernalia, which makes them illegal to possess or distribute. They’re currently legal in 19 states.

Talarico is hoping to gain bipartisan support for House Bill 85 since keeping communities safe is something both Democrats and Republicans “can all get on board with.”