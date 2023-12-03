State Rep. Frazier Expected To Plead No Contest

State Representative Frederick Frazier is expected to plea no contest to two misdemeanor charges of attempting to impersonate a public servant.

The McKinney Republican and Dallas police officer was indicted last year after he was accused of claiming to be a city code compliance officer and got his GOP runoff opponent’s campaign signs removed from outside a Walmart.

Frazier is a first-term lawmaker and 28-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He’s been on administrative leave since he was indicted.