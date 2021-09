A state report says a Starr County man was found hanging in his state prison cell last month.

The report obtained by the McAllen Monitor says Ismael Mares was found hanging in a single-man cell in restrictive housing at the Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, south of Houston, the night of August 22nd.

The 44-year-old Mares was serving a sentence for aggravated assault of a public servant and burglary.