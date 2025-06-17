TEXAS

State Requests Execution Date For Roberson

jsalinasBy 159 views
0

A new execution date is being requested for an East Texas man who avoided his death sentence last year. The request comes from Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding 58-year-old Robert Roberson the Third.

Roberson was convicted of capital murder in 2003 for allegedly shaking his two-year-old daughter to death. Lawmakers intervened at the last second to delay his execution set for last October to allow him to testify before a House committee. Roberson never testified after two attempts were thwarted by Paxton. Attorneys say Roberson is innocent and his daughter died after falling from her bed.

Trump Says He Won’t Call Minnesota Gov. Walz After Lawmaker Shootings Because It Would ‘Waste Time’

Previous article

Donald Trump Jabs Emmanuel Macron Over Comments About His Early Departure From G7

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS