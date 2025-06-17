State Requests Execution Date For Roberson

A new execution date is being requested for an East Texas man who avoided his death sentence last year. The request comes from Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding 58-year-old Robert Roberson the Third.

Roberson was convicted of capital murder in 2003 for allegedly shaking his two-year-old daughter to death. Lawmakers intervened at the last second to delay his execution set for last October to allow him to testify before a House committee. Roberson never testified after two attempts were thwarted by Paxton. Attorneys say Roberson is innocent and his daughter died after falling from her bed.