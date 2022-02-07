State Run Antibody Treatment Center For COVID Patients Moving To Mission

The sole state-operated therapeutic treatment center for COVID-19 patients in the Valley is moving.

The Regional Infusion Center at DHR Health in Edinburg is relocating to Mission Regional Medical Center. The hospital in Mission will now be the place where monoclonal antibody therapy will be given to active COVID patients, free of charge.

The infused antibody treatment has been shown to prevent COVID symptoms from getting worse and to keep patients out of the hospital. Patients must meet certain medical criteria and be referred by their doctor in order to receive the therapy.

The infusion center, which is operated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its new location in Mission.