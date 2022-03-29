State-Run COVID Antibody Treatment Center Extending Operations

With expectations that a new subvariant of the coronavirus omicron strain will begin spreading in the U.S., the state-managed infusion center at Mission Regional Medical Center is extending its operations.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management says it is keeping the center open through April 30th. In addition, the center no longer requires patients to be referred by a doctor.

The infusion center is the only state-run facility in the Valley that provides monoclonal antibody therapy to residents with COVID-19. The treatment has been shown to prevent symptoms from getting worse and to keep active COVID patients out of the hospital. The infusion center is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.