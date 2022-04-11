LOCAL

State Sales Tax Reimbursements Increase Across RGV

jsalinasBy 23 views
0
money

Communities across the Rio Grande Valley will be seeing a bump in sales tax reimbursements this month.

Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar announced last week will be sending over 866-million dollars back to communities across the state to account for sales taxes collected in February. Some cities in South Texas will be seeing a big jump in the amount of money coming back to them, when compared to the same month last year.

Mercedes had the biggest increase at just over 33-percent, followed by Brownsville at just over 30-percent. Mission was up 27-percent, while Edinburg will see a jump of just over 24-percent.

Few Mexicans Vote On Whether President Stays Or Goes

Previous article

Trump To Appear In Austin Next Month For American Freedom Tour

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL