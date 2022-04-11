State Sales Tax Reimbursements Increase Across RGV

Communities across the Rio Grande Valley will be seeing a bump in sales tax reimbursements this month.

Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar announced last week will be sending over 866-million dollars back to communities across the state to account for sales taxes collected in February. Some cities in South Texas will be seeing a big jump in the amount of money coming back to them, when compared to the same month last year.

Mercedes had the biggest increase at just over 33-percent, followed by Brownsville at just over 30-percent. Mission was up 27-percent, while Edinburg will see a jump of just over 24-percent.