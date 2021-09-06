State School Board Member From The Valley Calls For COVID Vaccine To Be Required School Shot

The Rio Grande Valley’s representative on the Texas Board of Education is still waiting for a response to his call for the coronavirus vaccine to be required to be enrolled in public school.

Ruben Cortez, the District 2 representative on the state school board, put his request in a letter to state health leaders who he says have the authority to modify the school-required immunizations list. Cortez says the mandate would apply only to high school students – for now:

(Audio: District 2 Rep. Ruben Cortez)

Cortez says the coronavirus should be treated like measles, mumps, diphtheria and other required school immunizations, and he adds there will still be opt-outs for families that object. Cortez’ request comes as coronavirus outbreaks have forced several smaller school districts in Texas to close just a few weeks into the new school year.