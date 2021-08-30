State School Board Member From The Valley Says COVID Vaccine Should Be Required School Shot

The Rio Grande Valley’s representative on the Texas Board of Education is calling for the coronavirus vaccine to be required for enrollment in public schools.

Ruben Cortez, the District 2 representative on the state school board, says just like measles, mumps, and diphtheria, COVID-19 should be on the list of required school immunizations.

Cortez has written a letter to state health leaders, stating the Texas Education Code gives the Texas Department of Health Services the authority to modify the required immunizations list.

Cortez also writes that, right now, more Texans are hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before, hospitals are once again beyond capacity with health care workers at a breaking point, and he points out that this time, school children are spreading and getting sick from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.