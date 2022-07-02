State Sen. Gutierrez Reacts To News Of Arredondo’s Resignation

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez is reacting to the news of embattled school police Chief Pete Arredondo’s resignation from the Uvalde City Council.

The Democratic state lawmaker says accountability for the May 24th massacre at Robb Elementary is the primary issue and it remains to been seen what the Texas Department of Public Safety is going to do. Arredondo was sworn as a new city council member on May 31st, less than a week after the that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Gutierrez, doesn’t place the blame solely on Chief Arredondo. He called the police response a failure of law enforcement “at every level.”