State Senate Approves Committee To Study Creation Of Passenger Drones

The Texas Senate is taking steps to accommodate passenger drones as the next big idea in urban transportation. State Senator Beverly Powell of Fort Worth authored a bill to create the Urban Air Mobility Advisory Committee at the Texas Department of Transportation.

The committee would study state law and see what changes are necessary to make Urban Air Mobility, or UAM, happen in Texas. DFW is expected to be a major center for UAM development and investment. The Senate passed Powell’s bill on Wednesday by a vote of 29-to-2.