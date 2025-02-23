State Senate, House Bills Look To Limit Int’l Students Athletics Scholarships

Public colleges and universities in Texas may be limited in the scholarships they award to international student-athletes if two bills in the state legislature become law.

“Front Office Sports” reported that Representative Drew Darby and Senator Bran Creighton introduced bills in the State House and Senate that would cap “total athletic scholarships, grants, or similar financial assistance” from Texas public colleges to “students who are citizens of a foreign country” at 25-percent. It isn’t known if American-born student-athletes with dual citizenship would be affected.

Neither the State House or Senate has publicly announced the bills, which currently are not out of committee.