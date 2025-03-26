State Senate Passes $336B Budget Proposal

The stage is set for budget negotiations with the House after the Texas Senate unanimously passed its proposed budget on Tuesday. The proposed 336-billion-dollar spending plan would fund state government operations through 2027.

The budget prioritizes education, including a school voucher program that tends to run into trouble in the House. Other priorities include property tax relief, highway projects, the electric grid, and mental health. Spending for border security is greatly reduced with the onset of the Trump administration.