File photo: Police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Two hospital employees were shot during the incident, according to police. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The Texas Senate passed a bill Wednesday meant to respond to the hospital shooting in Dallas that killed two employees last year.

The unanimously approved Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers Act would enhance the charge for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The bill filed by Dallas Democrat Royce West is named after the workers killed in the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last October. It is now headed to the State House.