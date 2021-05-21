State Senate Passes Bill Outlawing Homeless Camping In Public

A state law that bans camping in public spaces is on its way back to the House after the Senate approved it on Thursday. The Senate added a couple of amendments to the bill, which the House approved earlier this month.

The House can accept the amendments and send the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature, or send it to a conference committee. The bill bans homeless encampments statewide. It was passed in response to an Austin ban that the City Council lifted two-years ago, but which voters recently reinstated.